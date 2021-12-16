Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Receives Donation of Children’s Trauma Kits from Community Life Center of Southern Calvert Co.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is so grateful for the generous and caring donation of ‘Children’s Trauma Kits’ from the Community Life Center of Southern Calvert County. The trauma kits were donated to aid Deputies who often come into contact with children who may be the victim of crimes or otherwise come into contact with law enforcement during some type of traumatic event:

Accident victims

Domestic situations

Victims of abuse or other crimes

Witnesses to a crime

Experiencing a traumatic event

Coping with loss

Sick and/or injured

House Fire

The kits include stuffed animals, coloring/activity books, colored pencils, Fidget Spinners, Pop Its, journals, stickers, etc. Deputies will be equipped with trauma kits in their patrol vehicles to provide a little comfort, security and hope to children who find themselves in unusual or stressful situations. We are thankful for the supplies and happy to serve in a community full of thoughtful people who see needs like this and work to fulfill them.

Thank you Community Life Center of Southern Calvert County!

