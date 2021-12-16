Prince George’s County Police Investigating 13-Year-Old Killed in Camp Springs Motor Vehicle Collision

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening in Camp Springs. A passenger in one of the involved cars, 13-year-old Edwin Macias-Baxcajay of Clinton, was killed.

On Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at approximately 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of Allentown Road in Camp Springs, for a crash involving two cars.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was a passenger in a car traveling northbound on Allentown Road. It appears the driver made a left turn to go into a shopping center when the car collided with a second vehicle traveling southbound on Allentown Road.

Macias-Baxcajay was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital. Both involved drivers suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 21-0058160.