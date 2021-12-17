Calvert County Government Announces Holiday Schedules for 2021

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 23 and remain closed Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in observance of the Christmas holiday. County offices will also close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 30 and remain closed Friday, Dec. 31 for New Year’s. In addition:

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, which includes the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will be open on Friday, Dec. 24 until 4 p.m. and closed Saturday, Dec. 25. All solid waste facilities will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 and remain closed Saturday, Jan. 1.

The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will be open on Friday, Dec. 24 until 4 p.m. and closed Saturday, Dec. 25. The facility will also close at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 and remain closed Saturday, Jan. 1.

The Water & Sewerage Billing and Customer Service Office will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 23 and remain closed Friday, Dec. 24. The office will also close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 30 and remain closed Friday, Dec. 31. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.

All Calvert County senior centers will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. Meals on Wheels will not be delivered either day. All senior centers will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. Meals on Wheels will be delivered and lunch will be served at 11 a.m. on both days.

Public transportation will run on a modified schedule Thursday, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. There will be no county bus service Friday, Dec. 24 or Saturday, Dec. 25. Bus service will also be halted on Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1. For specific route information, please contact the Transportation Office at 410-535-4268.

Calvert Library locations will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 26 and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. Library locations will also be closed Friday, Dec. 31 and remain closed through Sunday, Jan. 2. They will reopen Monday, Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. All digital services and materials will continue to be available 24/7 through calvertlibrary.info.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24 and closed Saturday, Dec. 25. The museum will be open to members only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 and closed Saturday, Jan. 1. The Museum Store will be open to all, including non-members, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 23 and remain closed through Saturday, Dec. 25. Animal services will also close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 30 and remain closed through Saturday, Jan. 1. Animal Control will be on call for emergencies.

Southern Community Center and Dowell House will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 23 and remain closed through Saturday, Dec. 25. Both facilities will also close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 30 and remain closed through Saturday, Jan. 1.

Mt. Hope, Harriet E. Brown and Northeast community centers will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 25. The facilities will also be closed Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1.

All recreation parks, including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25. Parks will be open with regular winter hours on New Year’s Day.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will close at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24 and remain closed Saturday, Dec. 25. The golf course will be open Friday, Dec. 31 and golf carts must be returned by 2:30 p.m. The course will be open with normal operating hours Saturday, Jan. 1.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24 and closed Saturday, Dec. 25. The aquatic center will be open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 and closed on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Flag Ponds Nature Park, Battle Creek Cypress Swamp and Kings Landing Park will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25. Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 30 and reopen with normal park hours Friday, Dec. 31. For a full nature park schedule, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground is closed for the season. Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd and YouTube at www.youtube.com/CalvertCountyGov.