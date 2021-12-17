Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing After Robbery in District Heights.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicides Unit is investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred Wednesday evening in District Heights. The victim is 32- year-old Reco Tyson of District Heights.

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at approximately 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the 6700 block of District Heights Parkway for a call of a citizen robbery.

Once on scene, officers located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify the suspect(s) in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 21-0058358.