One Transported to Area Trauma Center After Single Vehicle Rollover in Solomons

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at approximately 12:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of MD Rt.4 and Dowell Road in Solomons, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned on its roof with the single occupant trapped and unconscious.

Firefighters from Solomons and Dunkirk responded and extricated the victim in under 15 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested but was unavailable due to weather.

The single patient was transported by ground to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

