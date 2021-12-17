NAS Patuxent River Gate Operations for 2021 Holiday Season

Beginning Dec. 20, 2021 NAS Patuxent River will initiate the following holiday gate operations:
- Gate 1
Gate 1 24/7 operations. All lanes open
- Gate 2
Gate 2 will close its third inbound lane in the morning from Monday, Dec. 20 – Thursday, Dec. 23, and from Monday, Dec. 27 – Thursday, Dec. 30
Gate 2 will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 – Sunday, Dec. 26, and from Friday, Dec. 31 – Sunday, Jan. 2
- Gate 3
Gate 3 closed Friday, Dec. 24 – Sunday, Dec. 26, and from Friday, Dec. 31 – Sunday, Jan. 2
- Gate 2 Pass and ID Visitor Control Center (VCC)
The Gate 2 VCC will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 – Sunday, Dec. 26, and from Friday, Dec. 31 – Sunday, Jan. 2
All NAS Patuxent River Gates and VCC will resume normal operations Jan. 3, 2022.