Lusby Woman Pleads Guilty to Felony Animal Cruelty

Robert H. Harvey, Calvert County State’s Attorney, announced that Tammy Marie Blasi, 44, of Lusby, entered a guilty plea to felony animal cruelty.

She was sentenced by the Court to an 18 month suspended period of incarceration. As part of her sentence, Blasi is prohibited from owning, possessing, or residing with any animal.

This represents the first felony conviction obtained in Calvert County due to extreme neglect of an animal.

In 2020, Calvert County Animal Control responded to a home in Lusby for an animal in distress. Upon arrival, officers discovered a white terrier dog in a children’s playhouse in the backyard. Officers examined the dog which was unable to move, covered in debris, and crying out in obvious pain. Officers made contact with Blasi who advised that the dog had been placed outside because it had been making a mess in the home. The dog was seized from the property and taken to Solomon’s Veterinary Medical Center. Providers discovered severe wounds and sores under the dog’s hair which were infested with maggots. Providers determined that the wounds had developed after months of neglect.

The dog was humanely euthanized given its poor condition.

This conviction is the result of the collaborative effort of the Calvert County Animal Cruelty Task Force, comprised of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, and State’s Attorney’s Office. State’s Attorney Harvey, wishes to commend Officer Hayden of Calvert County Animal Control and Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte and Investigator Cara Grumbles of the State’s Attorney’s Office for their work on this case.

