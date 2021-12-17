Police on Scene at Evergreen Elementary School Investigating Suspious Person Seen in the area

December 17, 2021

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office and Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are currently at the Evergreen Elementary School in California, investigating the report of a suspious person in the area of the school.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and School Officials are loading buses as of 3:55 p.m., dismissal times could be delayed. Parents are asked to stay away from the school unless your child does not normally ride the bus for dismissal.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




