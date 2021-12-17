UPDATE: Police Investigating Male Seen With a Handgun at Evergreen Elementary School

UPDATE 12/18/2021: On Friday afternoon, December 17, 2021, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Evergreen Elementary School in California for the report of a suspicious person, who was possibly armed.

A citizen reported seeing a suspicious male in the area of the school who was armed with a handgun.

The suspicious individual was then seen entering the woods adjacent to the school. Sheriff’s deputies conducted an extensive search of the area, including the agency’s K-9 Unit and a US Park Police aviation unit.

Officers also remained at the scene of the school to ensure students were safely dismissed home this afternoon.

The case is still active and is being continued by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

12/17/2021: The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office and Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are currently at the Evergreen Elementary School in California, investigating the report of a suspious person in the area of the school.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and School Officials are loading buses as of 3:55 p.m., dismissal times could be delayed. Parents are asked to stay away from the school unless your child does not normally ride the bus for dismissal.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

