Anne Arundel County Man Sentenced for Attempted Voluntary Manslaughter

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Nhut Frawley, 53, of Tracy’s Landing was sentenced to 10 years suspend all but eight years in prison, followed by five years of probation for one count of attempted voluntary manslaughter.

A jury found the defendant guilty of the charge on October 7, 2021.

“This was an unprovoked attack,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “The victim was merely on the side of the road talking to his friend on the phone when the defendant approached and viciously assaulted him. I hope this sentence provides the victim with a sense of peace and that he is able to fully recover from his injuries.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Nancy Olin prosecuted this case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

On Tuesday March 17, 2020, Anne Arundel County police officers responded to the 300 block of Fairhaven Road in Tracy’s Landing in reference to a stabbing. When the officers arrived, they spoke with the victim who advised them that he was driving on Fairhaven Road and pulled over to the side of the road. There, he observed a male, later identified as Nhut Daniel Frawley, exiting a home located on the corner. The defendant walked toward the victim’s vehicle and pointed his flashlight in front of the victim’s car. At this moment, the victim asked Frawley if he could help him. Frawley told the victim ‘‘Your lights are shining in my trailer.” The victim exited his vehicle car and said, “Buddy, it’s a public road.” The defendant then came from the front of the vehicle to the driver’s side door and got in the victim’s face. The victim stated he pushed the defendant away causing him to fall. The victim then got back into his car in an attempt to drive away. Before the victim could drive away, the defendant came up to the driver’s side window and stated, “I’m killing you” and struck the victim in the shoulder several times. The victim drove away and called 911.

The victim stated was not aware he was stabbed until he saw blood coming from his shoulder area where the defendant had struck him. Anne Arundel County Fire Personnel transported Smith to Prince George’s County Shock Trauma for treatment of his stab wounds.

On March 18, 2020, Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to 400 block of Osbourne Road in Tracy’s Landing and located the defendant who was taken into custody.

The Honorable Richard Trunnell presided over the case.