Lexington Park Man Charged with Drugs, Gun Possession

On Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division executed a search warrant in Lexington Park at the residence of Daryl Douglas Dennison, age 43, with the assistance of the St. Mary’s Emergency Services Team, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team, Canine Unit and the Lexington Park COPs Unit.

A large quantity of suspected cocaine, marijuana, cash and a loaded handgun were located inside of the residence. Dennison is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition for multiple prior convictions.

Dennison was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and was charged with:

POSS W/I DIST: NARC

CDS POSS W/INT TO DIST

FIREARM/DRUG TRAF CRIME

CDS-POSS OF FIREARMS

FIREARM POSS W/FEL CONVICT

FIREARM POSS W/FEL CONVICT

ILLEGAL POSS AMMO

PRODUCTION EQUIP

CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

POSS MARIJUANA 10 GM+

CDS:POSS PARAPHERNALIA

Dennison is being held on a no-bond status.