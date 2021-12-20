One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Serious Early Morning Crash in Prince Frederick

On Monday, December 20, 2021, at approximately 3:28 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Rt.4 and Sixes Road in Prince Frederick, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with subjects possibly ejected.

The 911 caller reported seeing a vehicle go off the roadway and into the woods, and upon checking on the occupants, the 911 caller found the vehicle overturned with the operator trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the single vehicle off the roadway and in the woods overturned with the single occupant trapped and conscious.

Firefighters from Prince Frederick and Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Departments extricated the victim in approximately 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested for a 30-year-old female.

Trooper 7 was requested to use thermal imagining to scan the surrounding wooded area for other possible victims, due to the early reports of possible ejection.

Searches yielded negative results and Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one victim to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

