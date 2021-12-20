St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery at Lexington Park Papa Johns

On Saturday, December 18, 2021, at approximately 1:24 a.m., police responded to the Papa Johns located at 21690 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported armed robbery.

Officers arrived on the scene to find one suspect entered the business armed with a knife and demanded money.

The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction with a large undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. No suspect description will be released at this time.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The Crime Solvers Hot Line is available 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. You can also text “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Updates will be provided when they become available.