VIDEO: Police Investigating Christmas Decorations Stolen in Greenbrier Subdivision

December 20, 2021

On Friday, December 17, 2021, police responded to the Greenbrier Subdivision for multiple reports of stolen Christmas decorations.

Officers made contact with two victims and determined between 8:50 p.m., and 9:00 p.m., on Thursday, December 16, 2021, unknown suspects stole a large inflatable Christmas decoration from a residence located in the 20800 block of Sandstone Street, and then stole lit candy cane decorations from a residence in the 47000 block of Willow Wood Drive in Lexington Park.

The unknown female suspect was seen exiting a possibly silver or grey Nissan Maxima sedan (2004 to 2008 model). The vehicle has interior lights seen in the floorboard of the passenger compartment (pictured below, they are red)

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The Crime Solvers Hot Line is available 24 hours a day at 301-475-3333. You can also text “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Video/photo is courtesy of the victims/neighbors.



Stolen from Sandstone Street



This entry was posted on December 20, 2021 at 4:49 am and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.