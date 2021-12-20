Police Investigating Fatal Head-on Collision That Killed 23-Year-Old Dameron Man

UPDATE : On Monday, December 20, 2021 at approximately 6:55 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of 19381 Point Lookout Road in Lexington Park for the reported head-on collision.

Upon arrival, one of the drivers was pronounced deceased and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to continue the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2008 Ford Escape, operated by Mark John Dominiak, 23 of Dameron, was traveling southbound on Point Lookout Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Dodge Journey, operated by Christopher Wayne Quade Jr., age 33 of Leonardtown, which was traveling northbound on the highway.

Dominiak was pronounced deceased at the scene and Quade was transported by helicopter to a regional trauma center for treatment.

At this time, driver error appears to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it and have not yet provided a statement is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Connelly at 301-475-4200, ext. 8031 or email [email protected].

12/20/2021: On Monday, December 20, 2021, at approximately 6:58 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 19351 Point Lookout Road and Park Glen Court in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one overturned and two subjects trapped.

Police arrived on the scene to find one vehicle in the roadway smoking, with the single occupant unresponsive, and a second vehicle off the roadway and on its side with the single occupant trapped.

The operator of one vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time after the arrival of fire and rescue personnel.

Firefighters from Bay District, Ridge, and NAS Patuxent River responded to the scene and extricated one victim in approximately 25 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the scene and transported one adult victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries. The victim was conscious and talking to medics.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are conducting Traffic Reconstruction. The roadway will be closed for multiple hours.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

