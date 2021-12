The Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department regretfully announces the passing of Life Member and Past President Dale Arbogast.

Mr. Arbogast served as the President for several terms during the 1970s and 1980s.

His legacy of service to the community has carried on through his children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren that are now involved in the fire department. May he Rest In Peace.

Updates with service/funeral information, and obituary will be added when they become available.