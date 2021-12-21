Fred’s Liquor in Charlotte Hall Sells $50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket

Player bought lucky ticket in Saturday’s drawing in Charlotte Hall

Check your Powerball tickets from Saturday’s drawing, Maryland! Although no one hit the jackpot, one player won $50,000 in St. Mary’s County and the state had 23,566 other winning tickets ranging from $4 to $100.

Fred’s Liquor located at 30090 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall sold the $50,000-winning ticket. The winning numbers in the Dec. 18 drawing were 2, 6, 24, 51 and 61; the Powerball was 1.

Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of their tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. They get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins). Click here to schedule an appointment.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to $363 million for tonight’s drawing, with a cash option of $265 million. This year, including this win, the state has now sold 60 third-tier winning tickets and three Double Play third-tier winning tickets.

Watch televised Powerball drawings at 11:22 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on WBAL-TV. Winning numbers are available at mdlottery.com and on your smartphone by downloading the free MD Lottery app. Tickets cost $2 each. Players can add either Power Play to their tickets for an additional $1 or Double Play for an additional $1 or both for a total ticket cost of $4.