St. Mary’s County Health Department Holiday Operations 2021

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) main office in Leonardtown and satellite offices will be closed on:

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Friday, December 24, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021

COVID-19 testing operations at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and the Behavioral Health Hub in Lexington Park will be closed on:

Friday, December 24, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021

COVID-19 testing continues to be available in the community at local urgent care centers and some primary care provider practices in the community. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and need medical evaluation, contact your personal healthcare provider or a local urgent care facility. If you are experiencing a medical emergency please call 9-1-1 or seek care at the emergency department. For more information on local COVID-19 testing, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-testing.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccine or to make an appointment, please visit smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine. For local COVID-19 updates, information, and data visit smchd.org/coronavirus or call the SMCHD COVID-19 Community Hotline at (301) 475-4330.