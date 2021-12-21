St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – December 14, 2021

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, county health officer, provided the monthly COVID-19 brief to the Commissioner led Board of Health.

Following the Board of Health meeting, the Commissioners heard from the county attorney’s office with the final plan, report and map from the St. Mary’s County Redistricting Board.

The Sheriff’s Office received approval for their request to accept the FY2022 Edward J Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Award, of $30,000 to purchase the LexiPol/Cordico Shield Law Enforcement Wellness app.

The Commissioners also approved the reclassification of a vacant central security room special position to a court security officer position for the Sheriff’s Office. The reclassification will take effect Jan. 1, 2022.



The Commissioners agreed to a request from the Department of Economic Development to sign a letter of support to expand the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area expansion to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Commissioners agreed to a new Memorandum of Understanding with the Southern Maryland Agriculture Development Commission and the Tri County Council to construct a Regional Agriculture Center (RAC) to be completed in 2023. The RAC project will provide industrial meat processing, classroom and kitchen space for classes, workshops and training opportunities, plus retail sales space.

The Department of Finance received Commissioner approval for two agenda items. The first request was to realign projects to the FIN22 capital reserve; the second request was for a budget amendment to realign county department’s personal services budget accounts for FY2022.

The Commissioners approved a contract award to Tyler Technologies for hardware, conversion, and software implementation for a CAD/RMS software replacement project.

The Commissioners authorized the Department of Internet Technology to submit applications for the Neighborhood Connect Grants to expand cable service in the county.

The Commissioners will convene at 1:30 p.m. for the FY2023 Budget Work Session for capital improvement projects and follow-up guidance.

The Commissioners next business meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in the Chesapeake Building. There will be no Commissioner meetings Dec. 21 or 28 due to the holiday break. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.