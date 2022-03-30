Calvert Man Sentenced to 3 Years and 6 Months for Felony Animal Cruelty and Dogfighting

UPDATE 3/30/2022: Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey is pleased to announce that law enforcement has taken down a major dogfighting ring operating in Southern Maryland.

Rodney Carlton Rance, 53, of Lusby, was sentenced on March 28, 2022 to 3 years and 6 months of active imprisonment to be served at the Department of Corrections for 14 counts of felony dogfighting.

Rance was also ordered to pay $84,056 in restitution to Calvert County Animal Control.

Following his release, Rance will be placed on a 5 year term of supervised probation at which time he is prohibited from possessing, residing with, or owning any animals. Any violation of that probation could result in the imposition of an additional 38 years of incarceration.

The sentence, imposed by the Honorable Mark S. Chandlee of the Circuit Court, represents the highest limit of the sentencing guideline range for the offenses.

Rance’s co-defendant, Charles Henry Hall, 44, of Chaptico, was sentenced on March 14, 2022 to 4 months of active imprisonment for 2 counts of dogfighting.

12/21/2021: These charges are the result of a collaborative effort between the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s County Animal Control, Humane Rescue Alliance, and the Calvert County Animal Cruelty Task Force, comprised of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Animal Control, and the State’s Attorney’s Office. State’s Attorney Robert Harvey would like to extend special recognition to Detective Jernigan of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Director Dowd of Calvert County Animal Control, Chris Schindler, Vice President of Field Services for the Humane Rescue Alliance and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher J. Monte, for their efforts in investigating and securing a conviction in this case.

