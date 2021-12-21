Police Conduct Enforcement Operation Targeting Illegal Street Racing, Car Meet-Ups, Make Four Arrests and Recovers Guns and Stolen Vehicle

On Friday, December 17, 2021, the Prince George’s County Police Department, along with several partner agencies, conducted a joint operation to address increasing community concerns over illegal street racing and car meet-ups. The partner agencies included Maryland State Police, Montgomery County Police, Laurel City Police and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

During the operation, officers observed illegal street racing and car meet-ups in several areas in Prince George’s County to include Landover, Landover Hills, Beltsville and Upper Marlboro.

Here is a breakdown of the results of the joint operation:

4 arrests

firearms recovered

2 replica firearms recovered

123 traffic stops conducted

169 traffic citations issued – to include reckless driving

64 safety equipment repair orders issued

17 vehicles impounded

Of the four individuals arrested, one was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, two for gun-related charges and one arrest was drug-related.

“This is not a one and done operation. The Prince George’s County Police Department and the agencies involved in this operation take seriously the issue of street racing and car meet-ups. Our priority is to make sure the roadways are safe and that laws are followed. We will continue to dedicate assets each time we’re made aware of this illegal behavior,” said Deputy Chief Chris Price of the Bureau of Homeland Security & Intelligence.