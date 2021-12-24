Police Investigating Shooting in Lexington Park, No Injuries Reported After Residence and Multiple Vehicles Are Struck

December 24, 2021

On Sunday, December 19, 2021, at approximately 7:50 p.m., police responded to the 46400 block of Midway Drive in Lexington Park, for multiple 911 callers reporting shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene to find shell casings in the roadway, and one residence struck multiple times.

A spokesperson from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating the incident and one residence and multiple vehicles were struck by the gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses in the area of Hancock Drive reported hearing over 20 gunshots over a short period of time.

Officers obtained video of the incident, and Dep. Schell is continuing the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on December 24, 2021 at 4:35 am and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.