Charles County First Responders Collect Hundreds of Toys to Support Kentucky Tornado Victims

The La Plata Police Department held a toy collection on Saturday, December 18, 2021. “All we can say is thank you! Thank you, La Plata residents and business owners! Thank you, Charles County residents and business owners! Thank you, Southern Marylanders from Calvert and St. Mary’s County. Today’s toy drive was a great success because of your generosity, as people from all over Southern Maryland made their way to the La Plata Walmart to donate.

LPPD would especially like to thank La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, Inc., Charles County Volunteer Rescue Squad, EMS 51, Waldorf Chevrolet Cadillac, Explorer Post 1888 La Plata, MD, Walmart La Plata (Walmart), and EC Sports DMV. Also, a special thank you to Mrs. Tonya Bagley, LPPD’s photographer.

To our generous community. LPPD wanted to pass along the toys you generously donated to the tornado victims in Kentucky arrived this evening. The toys were delivered to the Abundant Life Worship Center in Calvert City, a distribution center for tornado victims. Parishioners accepted the donations and will be working through the evening to sort the toys by age group.

Our team, Lt. Michael Payne and Sergeant Jason Posey, were greeted by Calvert City Mayor Gene Colburn and Pastor Lynn McWherter. The toys will be distributed to children tomorrow and Thursday. Again, thank you for your generosity!”

All photos courtesy of the La Plata Police Department, taken by Tonya Bagley.

