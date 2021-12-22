Santa Teams up with NAS Patuxent River to Spread Holiday Cheer Across Calvert and St. Mary’s County – 11:00 a.m., to 12:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 22
Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division is teaming up with Santa to board NAS Patuxent River-Rotary Wing HX-21’s MH-60R Seahawk to spread holiday cheer across Calvert and St. Mary’s County!
Check out his route below and keep an eye on the skies!
Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 11:00 a.m., to 12:30 p.m.
