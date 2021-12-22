Theft from Auto in Waldorf Leads to Recovery of Stolen Truck

On December 21, 2021, at approximately 2:22 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 13100 block of Hickory Avenue in Waldorf for the report of an individual breaking into a car and rummaging through it.

Upon arrival, officers observed a male sitting in a black Ford F150 nearby. As the officer approached, the driver accelerated and drove across the front yard of a house, and struck a utility pole. The driver jumped out of the truck and fled.

A computer check revealed the truck was reported stolen in another county. A K9 team conducted a track along the area the suspect ran and recovered evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Barry at 301-932-2222.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is continuing.

