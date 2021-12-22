Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison for First-Degree Assault on Six-Year-Old Child

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Christian Camron Keys, 22, to 7 years in prison for First-Degree Assault and Possession of a Regulated Firearm Under the Age of 21. Upon release, Keys will be on supervised probation for three years.

On December 10, 2021, Keys entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charges.

On October 22, 2020, officers responded the 10000 block of Whittle Court in Waldorf for the report of a suspect shooting. Upon arrival, officers spoke with William Dillard, who stated that Keys drove past his residence and pointed a gun at him. Keys then fled the location, striking two vehicles in the process.

An investigation revealed that around 1:00 p.m. that afternoon, prior to the incident, Keys was arguing with his girlfriend, Daijon Owens, at the listed residence. During the argument, Keys bit Owens on the mouth, causing her to bleed. He then left. Keys arrived back at the residence around 2 p.m. and began speaking with Owens again. Owens’ mother intervened in the conversation. Dillard arrived home shortly after and saw that Keys was speaking with his wife outside. When the conversation was over, Dillard asked Keys what they were talking about. In response, Keys said “I got something for you,” then left the residence in his Chevy Impala. After some time passed, Dillard observed Keys’ vehicle return to the neighborhood and make a left onto the next street. During this time, Dillard’s daughter and six-year-old granddaughter were walking to a vehicle parked outside of the residence. Dillard then observed Keys make a U-turn with his vehicle to proceed back to his residence. The driver’s side window was down on the Chevy Impala and Keys pointed a gun towards Dillard, his daughter, and granddaughter. Dillard ran to grab his daughter and granddaughter and instructed them to go inside of the residence. Keys then fled the location, striking two vehicles while leaving.

Keys was apprehended that day, and was identified by multiple witnesses.



Count 5

• First-Degree Assault

• 25 Years Suspend All But 7 Years in Prison

• 3 Years Supervised Probation

Count 8

• Possession of a Regulated Firearm Under the Age of 21

• 5 years in Prison

• Concurrent with Count 5