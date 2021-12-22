Two St. Mary’s County Women Arrested on Multiple Charges in Leonardtown

On 12/16/2021, Trooper J. Engleman of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop on MD Rt 5 at Maypole Road, in Leonardtown.

Investigation revealed that the driver, identified as Amy Marie Lambert, 45 of Leonardtown, had six active warrants through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack, one active warrant through the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack, and one active warrant through the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon request for identification, Lambert presented Tpr Engleman with two different ID cards, one of which was fraudulent and the second belonged to another person.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed CDS, Suboxone, belonging to Lambert. The search also revealed additional CDS, Cocaine and paraphernalia, belonging to the passenger, identified as Amanda Arlene Parsley, 43 of California.

Lambert and Parsley were both arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center. Lambert was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, Theft: Less than $100.00 and Fraud: Person Identification to Avoid Prosecution. She was also served with all eight active warrants.

Parsley was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

