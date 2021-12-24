VIDEO: Barricade Situation in Lexington Park Ends Peacefully, No Injuries Reported and Multiple Weapons Recovered

On Friday, December 24, 2021, at approximately 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 21000 block of Mayfaire Lane in Lexington Park, for a check the welfare.

Multiple 911 callers reported a adult female who lived at this apartment made an Instagram post with a threat to harm someone else along with suicidal statements and a goodbye message.

Deputies arrived on the scene and attempted to make contact with the subject at her apartment, however, no answer or response was obtained.

A barricade situation was declared an unknown time later and the St. Mary’s County Emergency Services Team (E.S.T.) responded to assist.

The team made loud attempts at the subjects door for approximately 10 minutes before utilizing a remote controlled camera to view inside the apartment.

After members unlocked the door and viewed inside, the front door was observed to be barricaded. Officers made more loud attempts to reach the subject before members used a breaching device to force the door and make entry into the residence, as they did, members observed a firearm in plain view inside the residence.

The woman was discovered semi-conscious inside the residence a short time later.

An ambulance was requested and emergency medical services responded and transported the adult female to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police recovered multiple firearms from the residence.

No injuries were reported, and the situation was resolved at approximately 4:15 a.m.

