Charles County Firefighters Respond to Two Early Morning Christmas Eve Fires, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, December 24, 2021, at approximately 12:39 a.m., firefighters from the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and surrounding departments responded to the 5660 block of West Mount Aventine Road in Indian Head, for the outside fire.

A short time later, the assignment was upgraded to a structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a fence, a car trailer and multiple vehicles on fire in close proximity to the residence.

Firefighters made entry into the residence and checked for extensions and found none, crews utilized foam due to a fuel leak from one of the vehicles.

The fire was extinguished in under 25 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Incident command reported the homeowner advised they were burning trash in a burn barrel when the fire spread to the other property.

SMECO was requested to the scene to assist due to live wires down, and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was notified of the incident and did not respond to investigate.



On Friday, December 24, 2021, at approximately 5:03 a.m., firefighters from the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to 1104 Cornell Lane in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a fence on fire with no extensions to the residence.

The incident was held with one engine from Waldorf, and all other personnel were placed in service.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

