VIDEO: No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Fire in Leonardtown

On Monday, December 20, 2021, at approximately 11:55 a.m., firefighters from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Fenwick Street in Leonardtown, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the engine and passenger compartment.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate as the vehicle was in motion at the time the fire started.

