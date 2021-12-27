Police Seeking Identity of Vandalism Suspect Pictured at Green Door Tavern in Park Hall

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a vandalism investigation. Between Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 11:00 p.m., and Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 3:40 a.m., the suspect vandalized the victim’s car in the parking lot of the Green Door Tavern in Park Hall. The suspect had been in an altercation with another patron and was asked to leave the bar by the victim.

The victim later discovered that three tires were slashed and two windows were smashed out of the victim’s vehicle. The suspect goes by the name of “Deandre.”

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call DFC Thomas Snyder at 301-475-4200, ext. 8068 or email [email protected] Case # 61348-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

