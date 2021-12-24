Events at the Calvert Marine Museum in January 2022

Saturday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day – The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store are closed.

Thursdays, Jan. 6 & 13 – Sea Squirts 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.: This program invites children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a take away craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Lighthouses.

Thursday, Jan. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% – Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store all day, today, and on the 20th of every month.

Thursdays, Jan. 20 & 27 – Little Minnows 10:15 a.m. & 11:15 a.m.: For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. Join us for story time and a take away craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. This month’s theme is Lighthouses.

Friday, Jan. 28 –Maritime Performance Series with DIANE DALY 7:00 p.m.: Diane Daly is a vocalist of moody contrasts and evocative depth. Certainly, one who cannot be pigeonholed into one particular style. Diane has spent her career exploring a world of music from the strictest classical solos to avant-garde cabaret. Performance is in the museum’s Harms Gallery starting at 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts, and $25 at the door, unless otherwise noted.

