All CSM Campuses Close for Winter Break, to Re-open on Monday, January 3, 2021
All campuses of the College of Southern Maryland closed on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. for Winter Break.
Campuses will reopen on Monday, January 3, 2022.
Access to online services, including registration for credit and non-credit classes, remains available at www.csmd.edu.
