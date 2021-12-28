Police Investigating Single Vehicle Hit and Run in California, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, December 24, 2021, at approximately 2:33 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Westmeath Way and FDR Boulevard in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole with no occupants.

Witnesses reported seeing one subject in the vehicle who attempted to leave the scene but could not due to the vehicle being disabled, the subject was last seen walking away from the scene prior to the arrival of First Responders.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the incident.

The vehicle was reported stolen less than 24 hours later.

No known injuries were reported.

