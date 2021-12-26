No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Drives Into the Pegg Road Shell

On Sunday, December 26, 2021, at approximately 11:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Pegg Road Shell located at 22141 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving the structure.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Ford Taurus sedan halfway inside of the structure, with the operator still inside of the vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel obtained a care refusal form from one employee who was struck by the vehicle, and the operator of the vehicle.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and is investigating the collision.

