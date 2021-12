Reward Offered – Police Investigating Fatal Christmas Eve Shooting in Temple Hills After Possible Road Rage Incident

Detectives with our Homicide Unit are urging anyone who has information on a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve in Temple Hills to please come forward. Investigators are working to determine who shot and killed 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr. of Clinton. He and his family were heading to a holiday dinner at the time of the shooting. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On December 24, 2021, at approximately 4:40 p.m., patrol officers were called to the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road. They discovered Kelly unresponsive in the driver’s seat of an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed Kelly, his girlfriend and his three children were heading northbound on St. Barnabas Road. Preliminarily, it appears the suspect’s vehicle pulled up next to Kelly’s SUV and someone inside opened fire. No one else in Kelly’s SUV was injured.



At this time, detectives are looking into whether this was possible road rage. Detectives are working on identifying the suspect and the suspect vehicle.

“This is an absolutely heartbreaking loss for Mr. Kelly’s family and friends. He is not home with his loved ones today on Christmas who are now mourning his loss instead of celebrating the holiday. St. Barnabas Road is a heavily-travelled roadway. If any other drivers saw anything there on Christmas Eve or may have information that could help, please call us. You can stay anonymous. We are committed to providing answers to his family,” said Acting Major David Blazer of the Major Crimes Division.

If anyone has information, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference case number 21-0059930.