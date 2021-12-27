Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad Regrets to Announce Passing of Past Chief/Past President Roland “Sonny” Brady

It is with deep regret that the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad announces the passing of Charter Member, Past Chief, Past President, Past Vice President, and BOD Member Roland “Sonny” Brady.

Sonny’s loss to the department and the community will be deeply felt. Sonny served the community for over 56 years.

He was a devoted husband, father, and mentor to all within the Fire/Rescue service. The passion he had for PFVRS will not be surpassed. He put his whole heart into keeping the department running. He was well respected by members, and will be missed by many. Please keep Sonny’s family and the members of the Fire/Rescue service in your prayers during this difficult time.

Updates will be provided when funeral/obituary details become available

