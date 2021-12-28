RESISTING ARREST VIDEO: Wanted Career Criminal Arrested at Target Again for Theft, Property Destruction, and Other Charges

On Sunday, December 26, 2021, at approximately 5:19 p.m., police responded to the Target located at 45155 First Colony Way in California, for the reported attempted theft/theft in progress.

The 911 caller identified Guy Butler by name and said he was armed with a knife and was actively cutting security wires off of multiple electronic items in the store.

Butler was confirmed to have an active arrest warrant through Kent County for failure to appear and a retake warrant through St. Mary’s County for escape and violating the conditions of his pre-trial release, as well as violating a no trespass order for Target that was issued on December 1, 2021. Target issued the no trespass order after Butler stole over $3,750 in merchandise from the store in November of 2021.

Deputies arrived on the scene and located Butler and placed him into custody without incident.

After officers placed Butler under arrest and escorted out of the business and were attempting to place him into a police cruiser he actively started to resist arrest and attempted to pull away from officers multiples times. Butler caused damage to one cruiser after kicking it and left visible damage to the vehicle. One deputy sustained a minor injury during this interaction, but did not require medical care at the scene. Butler resisted arrest and attempted to fight with police because he was angry that they would not allow his hands to be placed in front of him instead of behind his back after his arrest

Butler was charged with Escape, Property Destruction, Theft, Trespassing along with his warrants through Kent County.

Butler started his criminal path in 1991 and has been arrested in Prince George’s County, Calvert, St. Mary’s, Charles, Cecil, Kent, and Anne Arundel counties for burglary, battery, assault, theft, and currently has open cases in St. Mary’s, Cecil, and Kent county.

His active arrest warrant through Kent county is the third warrant they’ve issued for failure to appear.

In October of 2007, Butler was wanted and led police on a high speed chase in St. Mary’s County before ending crashing his vehicle into a pole on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Guy Vivian Butler, 42 at the time, was arrested and charged with three counts of assault.

Butler was sentenced in 2008 and received 5 years for the assault against Deputy Whipkey, 5 years for the assault on Deputy Vezzosi, and 5 years for a third assault charge, with an additional 7 years for Burglary First Degree which was an active case in Charles County.

