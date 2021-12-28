Baltimore Couple Arrested in Calvert County After High Speed Chase and Multiple Hit and Run Collisions

On Sunday, December 26, 2021, police responded to the area of Sixes Road and Main Street, in Prince Frederick, for the reported traffic complaint.

The 911 caller reported a black Nissan sedan that appeared to have damage and was occupied by a white male operator and a white female passenger, with the male subject appearing to be bleeding.

The suspect vehicle was last seen travelling Northbound on Rt.4 near the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad and Volunteer Fire Department.

When Maryland State Police Troopers observed the vehicle in the area of Main Street and turned on their emergency equipment, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

While officers attempted to pursue and block in the suspect, the vehicle struck a guardrail, blew a front tire and then struck an occupied Calvert County Sheriff’s Office vehicle that was disabled.

The suspect then fled onto Northbound Rt.4 near the Outback Steakhouse in the 80 block of Central Square Drive.

The female passenger and male operator fled the vehicle where both suspects were apprehended a short time later.

Police requested emergency medical personnel to the scene to evaluate both suspects.

Elyssia Anne Singley, 34, of Baltimore, was identified as the passenger. She was charged with two counts of CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA, and one count of FAIL OBEY RENBLE/LAWFL.

The operator provided police with false name of Edward John Duke. He was later identified as Henry Lee Peterson, 31, of Baltimore, was was charged with the following.

MAL DESTR PROP VALUE $1,000+

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE – Two counts

CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA – Two counts

RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARRESTFAIL OBEY RENBLE/LAWFL

Peterson also received the following traffic citations as a results of the police chase.

FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

PASSENGER AGE 16 OR MORE IN OUTBOARD FRONT SEAT OF MOTOR VEHICLE W/O SEAT BELT RESTRAINT

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FLEEING ON FOOT

ATTEMPT BY DRIV TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFCAL POLICE VEH. BY MEANS OTHER THAN FAIL STOP & FLEE BY FOOT

VEH. DRIVER GIVING FALSE AND FICTITIOUS NAME TO UNIFORMED POLICE

PASSENGER AGE 16 OR MORE IN OUTBOARD FRONT SEAT OF MOTOR VEHICLE W/O SEAT BELT RESTRAINT

NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEHICLE IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE AND PERSON

RECKLESS DRIVING VEHICLE IN WANTON AND WILLFUL DISREGARD FOR SAFETY OF PERSONS AND PROPERTY

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

FAILURE TO RETURN TO & REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENTINVOLVING ATTENDED VEH.DAMAGE

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY DESIGNATED LANE DIRECTIONS

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEHICLE SPEED ON HIGHWAY TO AVOID COLLISION

DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WITHOUT REQUIRED LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION

FAILURE TO DRIVE VEHICLE ON RIGHT HALF OF ROADWAY WHEN REQUIRED