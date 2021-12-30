Wanted Baltimore Pair Arrested in Calvert County After High Speed Chase

On Sunday, December 26, 2021, at approximately 9:00 a.m., police responded to the area of Main Street and Duke Street, in Prince Frederick, for the reported traffic complaint.

The 911 caller reported a black Nissan sedan was parked at the end of Woodacres Court and appeared to have damage. The vehicle was occupied by a white male operator and a white female passenger, with the male subject appearing to have blood over him.

The caller further advised the suspects/vehicle were observed in the area previously in the week and they claimed to be delivering food, witnesses stated the two suspect were watching houses in a manner that appeared to be “spot checking’ for potential targets for burglary/theft.

A Maryland State Police Trooper observed the vehicle travelling Northbound in the area of Main Street Hawk Hill Drive at a high rate of speed. The Trooper turned on their emergency lights and sirens and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect, who failed to stop and continued at a high rate of speed.

The suspect turned into the shopping center of Central Square (137 Central Drive) where the vehicle then turned into the Outback Steak House parking lot (which is a dead-end) The Nissan came to a complete stop at the back of the parking lot and officers positioned their agency issued vehicles in a manner to block the entry/exit points and exited their vehicles and gave loud verbal commands for the suspects to exit the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was a white male wearing a black beanie, had facial hair and had blood on his hand. The passenger was a white female with brown hair.

Both suspects looked directly at Cpl. Robshaw and Cpl. Pounsberry before driving over a curb and towards the shopping center exit.

A marked Calvert County Sheriff’s Office vehicle and a black Maryland State Police vehicle was blocking the entry/exit and as the suspect drove towards the Law Enforcement vehicles, DFC Brady was standing near the vehicles and the suspect vehicle was observed turning directly towards DFC Brady, appearing to strike the officers.



DFC Wilson and Trooper Backus both had to jump out of the way of the vehicle in order to not be struck. The Troopers vehicle was struck by the Nissan as a result, which lead to both vehicles becoming disabled.

As the suspect vehicle turned onto Dares Beach Road, deputies successfully conducted a PIT maneuver. The operator of the vehicle, later identified as Henry Lee Peterson, 31, of Baltimore, fled on foot and attempted to fight officers before being placed into custody. The female passenger, later identified as Elyssia Anne Singley, 34, of Baltimore, fled on foot into a wooded area where officers located and apprehended her without incident.

Singley stated to officers “Her and Peterson were visiting a friend on Hunting Creek Road in Huntingtown, and were borrowing the vehicle and trying to travel back to Baltimore. She did not know why Peterson was running from the police and that she did have syringes in her pocket.”

Huntingtown was approximately 10 miles away from the street the suspects were located at, which is in Prince Frederick.

Singley was charged with two counts of CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA, and one count of FAIL OBEY RENBLE/LAWFL. She was also served an active warrant through Baltimore County for Failure to Appear and a Bench warrant through Carroll County for Failure to Appear.

Peterson provided police with false name of Edward John Duke, and after further investigation, Peterson was found to have an active bench warrant for Failure to Comply (Assault 2nd Degree) through Baltimore County, MD.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported both suspects to an area hospital for further evaluation.

Officers observed contraband in plain view of the Nissan and a search was conducted by Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack.

Police located and seized the following.

Two crack pipes with crack cocaine located on the drivers seat.

Two syringes containing suspected heroin residue located on the rear seat

Three syringes, a torn soda can with burn marks, and suspected heroin located on the center console.

A black cellphone with a broken screen located on the passenger floor board.

The total amount of crack cocaine was weighed and came to approximately 4 grams with original packaging.

Peterson was charged with the following.

MAL DESTR PROP VALUE $1,000+

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE – Two counts

CDS: POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA – Two counts

RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARRESTFAIL OBEY RENBLE/LAWFL

Peterson also received the following traffic citations as a results of the police chase.

FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN

PASSENGER AGE 16 OR MORE IN OUTBOARD FRONT SEAT OF MOTOR VEHICLE W/O SEAT BELT RESTRAINT

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FLEEING ON FOOT

ATTEMPT BY DRIV TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFCAL POLICE VEH. BY MEANS OTHER THAN FAIL STOP & FLEE BY FOOT

VEH. DRIVER GIVING FALSE AND FICTITIOUS NAME TO UNIFORMED POLICE

NEGLIGENT DRIVING VEHICLE IN CARELESS AND IMPRUDENT MANNER ENDANGERING PROPERTY, LIFE AND PERSON

RECKLESS DRIVING VEHICLE IN WANTON AND WILLFUL DISREGARD FOR SAFETY OF PERSONS AND PROPERTY

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

FAILURE TO RETURN TO & REMAIN AT SCENE OF ACCIDENTINVOLVING ATTENDED VEH.DAMAGE

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY DESIGNATED LANE DIRECTIONS

FAILURE TO CONTROL VEHICLE SPEED ON HIGHWAY TO AVOID COLLISION

DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY WITHOUT REQUIRED LICENSE AND AUTHORIZATION

FAILURE TO DRIVE VEHICLE ON RIGHT HALF OF ROADWAY WHEN REQUIRED