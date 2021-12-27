NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – Proposed Ordinance to Amend the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for Two New Uses of Solar, Major and Minor

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a Public Hearing Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 9 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, to consider public input on a proposed ordinance to amend the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for two new uses of Solar, Major and Solar, Minor.

The proposed ordinance can be viewed at http://www.stmarysmd.com/publichearings.asp.

Those wishing to address the Commissioners may participate in person or via teleconference, email, written correspondence or prerecorded video submissions. The public hearing may be viewed on SMCG Channel 95 or the SMCG YouTube Channel.

In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted via:

Call: 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak via telephone during the Public Hearing. Email: [email protected] . US Mail: P.O . Box 653 Leonardtown, MD , 20650. Submit a 3-minute video clip to [email protected] no later than 5 p.m., January 11 , 2022.

Citizens may listen to the Public Hearing by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443#.

All submissions will be considered by the Commissioners at the Public Hearing and/or seven (7) days following the Public Hearing