Police in St. Mary’s County Arrest Juvenile on Gun Charges – Charge Him as Adult

On December 22, 2021, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Division, with assistance from the Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and Emergency Services Team (EST), executed a search and seizure warrant in the 46000 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park.

Located on scene was a male juvenile, age 17 of Lexington Park. A bulge was observed in the juvenile’s waistband and he began to actively resist arrest.

The juvenile was subsequently arrested and located in his waistband was a loaded handgun.

The case was reviewed with the State’s Attorney’s Office for St. Mary’s County, and the juvenile was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, and charged as an adult with the following:

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Possession of a Firearm by Minor

Resisting Arrest

Due to a change in Maryland law, the juvenile will not be identified by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and no booking photo will be released until a waiver hearing is conducted to determine the jurisdiction of this case.