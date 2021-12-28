William Roland Brady Jr. “Sonny” 81

December 27, 2021

William Roland Brady Jr. “Sonny” 81, of Prince Frederick passed away on December 25, 2021. Born and raised in Prince Frederick, Sonny and his father were well-known and respected carpenters for many years. He was a devoted husband, proud father and long-time volunteer. Sonny served Calvert County at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad for 56 years. He was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. Sonny loved to cook and play golf with his sons but he loved nothing more than a hard day’s work.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Sandy; four children, Billy Brady (Sherri), Sandy Brady, Michael Brady (Barbara) and Brian Brady(Laurene); two step children, Cinda Serbu and Michael Worsham (Susan); three brothers, Tommy Brady, Gary Brady and Robbie Brady; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Church by the Chesapeake, 3255 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD 20676. Visitation will be held from 11:00-2:00 with the service at 2:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sonny’s name to Church by the Chesapeake.

