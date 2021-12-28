William Roland Brady Jr. “Sonny” 81, of Prince Frederick passed away on December 25, 2021. Born and raised in Prince Frederick, Sonny and his father were well-known and respected carpenters for many years. He was a devoted husband, proud father and long-time volunteer. Sonny served Calvert County at the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad for 56 years. He was always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. Sonny loved to cook and play golf with his sons but he loved nothing more than a hard day’s work.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Sandy; four children, Billy Brady (Sherri), Sandy Brady, Michael Brady (Barbara) and Brian Brady(Laurene); two step children, Cinda Serbu and Michael Worsham (Susan); three brothers, Tommy Brady, Gary Brady and Robbie Brady; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Church by the Chesapeake, 3255 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD 20676. Visitation will be held from 11:00-2:00 with the service at 2:00.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sonny’s name to Church by the Chesapeake.