Patuxent Tide Lane Trust Awarded $2,217,053.00 to Acquire Conservation Easements





On December 1, 2021, theto acquire conservation easements in the Huntersville Rural Legacy Area in Northern St. Mary’s County.

PTLT plans to apply this funding toward acquiring conservation easements on several important properties including a 437-acre waterfront parcel that will significantly help protect the environment and wildlife habitat in St. Mary’s County.

PTLT asks any property owners in the Huntersville Rural Area who may be interested in the conservation easement purchase program, or have questions, to contact us at [email protected] or call 301-862-3421

