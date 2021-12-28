Police Investigating Shots Fired on Liberty Street in Lexington Park, No Known Injuries Reported

On Monday, December 27, 2021, at approximately 2:35 p.m., police responded to the 21600 block of Liberty Street in Lexington Park, for the reports of shots being fired.

The 911 caller reported a black male wearing a white sweatshirt/coat and black pants got out of a red vehicle and fired a weapon approximately 10 times before re-entering the vehicle.

Witnesses reported the vehicle was last seen fleeing onto Pegg Road travelling towards Chancellors Run Road.

Police arrived in the area and found multiple shell casings.

No known injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

