Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Blotter December 28, 2021

On December 24, 2021, Deputy Krueger responded to the 11200 block of HG Trueman Road in Lusby, MD for report of a traffic complaint. Upon arrival, Deputy Krueger made contact with homeowners of nearby residences who advised an unknown vehicle struck several mailboxes and a hardcover pickup truck bed, leaving vehicle parts and glass all over the roadway and then fled the area. A vehicle’s bumper to include the registration plate was found nearby.

Deputy Wilder responded to the registered owner’s residence who stated Richard Allen Alford, 40 of Lusby, MD, had taken the vehicle without permission and returned it with heavy front end damage.

Alford was apprehended and charged with Theft: $1500 to Under $25,000, Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving and other traffic and alcohol related charges.



On December 24, 2021, DFC DeLeon was dispatched to a lookout for a possible intoxicated driver that went off the roadway and was travelling into oncoming traffic. DFC DeLeon located the suspect vehicle and observed it cross the shoulder on Hallowing Point Road.

A traffic stop was conducted in the area of Hallowing Point Road and Jibsail Way in Prince Frederick, MD. Contact was made with the driver, William David Broomfield, 32 of Mechanicsville, MD who was observed to have a white paper fold in his hand. When asked about the paper fold, Broomfield advised it was Heroin. Broomfield’s license was confirmed to be suspended and revoked.

Broomfield was detained and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and well as several traffic violations.



On December 24, 2021, Cpl. Pounsberry responded to Rt. 4 and Southern Connector in Lusby, MD for report of a traffic complaint. Cpl. Pounsberry observed the suspect vehicle swerve across the center line nearly striking another vehicle.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Donald Sheldon Strickland, 42 of Great Mills, MD, failed to produce identification or a driver’s license.

A vehicle search revealed several controlled dangerous substances to include pills of Gabapentin, Amphetamine, Dextroamphetamine, Alprazolam, a loaded syringe containing suspected heroin, 2 metal containers of suspected heroin, multiple metal spoons and syringes, a glass smoking device with suspected crack cocaine and a plastic bottle containing urine. Strickland was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center (CCDC). A search of Stickland’s person upon entering the CCDC revealed a Suboxone strip and a plastic baggie of heroin.

Strickland was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (4x), Altering a Drug/Alcohol Test, Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement.



On December 25, 2021, Deputy Newton responded to the area of NB Rt. 4 and Main Street in Prince Frederick, MD for a vehicle traveling in reverse. Cpl. Robshaw and Deputy Newton conducted a traffic stop and the driver of the vehicle advised the transmission went out and asked for a tow truck.

An MVA check of the vehicle registration revealed the vehicle was stolen through Prince George’s County. A vehicle search revealed a loaded Glock 9mm magazine, a loaded 9mm handgun and 23 rounds of ammunition.

The driver who originally provided a fake name to deputies, was later identified as Dennis Zeigler Jr., 19 of Washington D.C. Ziegler was charged with Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle, Theft: $100 to Under $1500, Theft: $1500 to Under $25,000, Obstructing and Hindering.

A passenger, Dovanta Enest McBride, 20 of Washington D.C. was found was found to be in possession of a pocket knife and a small bag containing suspected marijuana. McBride was charged with Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, Handgun in Vehicle, and Minor in Possession of a Firearm.