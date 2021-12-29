No Injuries Reported After Large Barn Fire in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at approximately 8:20 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Bay District, Leonardtown, Seventh District, and Charles County responded to the 31500 block of Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville, for an unknown large structure on fire.

Dispatchers advised they have received multiple 911 calls, with all callers reporting a large fire.

Before firefighters arrived on the scene, a third 911 caller reported a barn was fully engulfed and was spreading into the woods and towards their residence, the barn then reportedly collapsed.



Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a large barn fully engulfed in flames with the fire spreading into the wooded area with a single family home as an exposure risk.

Over 40 firefighters responded to the scene and operated for approximately one hour and 20 minutes while assisting with extinguishing hot spots and performing overhaul before returning to service at 9:50 p.m.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded for traffic control. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshals Office was requested to investigate.

No known injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, and Seventh District Volunteer Fire Departments.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

