Charlotte Arvella Dove, 89, of Benedict, MD, passed away on December 7, 2021 in the comfort of her home with her family by her side.

She was born Charlotte Arvella Southard on May 11, 1932 in Manassas, VA to John and Edna Southard. She was one of 15 children.

Charlotte was the mother of 7 children, Allen Brown Jr., Phyllis Davidson, John Brown, William Brown, Anita Martin, Denise Wells, and Lynn Dove. Charlotte married the love of her life, William “Billy” Dove, in February 1971. While raising her family, Charlotte started her career as a school bus driver, working her way to bus lot foreman for Prince George’s County Schools before retiring after 38 years of service.

Her passions were her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, flowers, gardening, bird watching, baking, bowling, and the occasional day trip with sisters (aka Golden Girls Club) to Dover Downs.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings John, Dale, Mark, Doris, Betty, Geraldine, Diane, Phyllis, Debra, Sharon, Sandy, and daughter Phyllis Davidson.

Charlotte leaves behind her loving husband Billy Dove, siblings Joann Ridgley, Linda Willett and Matthew Southard; children, Allen Brown Jr (Jeanette) of Lothian, MD, John Brown of Williamsburg, VA, William Brown (Kathy) of Jessup, MD, Anita Martin (Richard) of Alexandria, VA, Denise Wells (Doug) of Waldorf, MD and Lynn Dove (Michael Edenfield) of Virginia Beach, VA; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will be accepting friends for Charlotte’s Visitation at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with her Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Associate Pastor Chuck Conrad of Fellowship Baptist Church. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, American Kidney Foundation, or Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.