On December 13, 2021, Ruth Adelle Izett Stewart of Lexington Park, MD formally of St. Clements Shores peacefully this world. Born May 4, 1923 she was 98 at the time of her passing. She lived most of her childhood in Centerville, PA.

Ruth married the love of her life, James A Stewart, April 26, 1942. They resided in Centerville until 1962. At that time they moved to Rison, MD and then to Marbury, MD where they raised the family. Ruth worked as a proofreader at the Maryland Independent Newspaper and for Chicorel of New York. She then worked as a copy editor for National Association Life Underwriters Magazine in D.C. until her retirement in 1998. In 1976, Ruth moved to St. Clements Shores near Leonardtown, MD and lived there in her log cabin until 2015 when she went to live with a daughter in Lexington Park, MD.

Ruth lived her life to the fullest. Along with family Christmases, she enjoyed having family and friends around her. She enjoyed camping, which included four 6 week trips across the U.S., birding-she was at a time the editor of the Osprey newsletter for the SOMD Audubon Society and helped with the annual bird counts, white water rafting, cooking and sewing – especially quilting.

Ruth is survived by daughters Kathleen McGreevy, Patricia Withrow, Valarie (Lowell) Collins, Jeanne (Edward) Cognazzo, Michelle (Bryon Morgan) Almberg, son Mark (Julie Coleman) Stewart, daughters-in-law, Sharon S. Stewart and Kim Stewart Bradford. Grandchildren; David (April) and Brian (Angel) Stewart, Kathleen Rae Langston, Jody Brown, Sharon (Dallas) Goldsmith, Charlotte (Curtis) Noel, Patrick (Chasity) Withrow, Michelle and Steven Stewart, Zachary, James III, and Danielle Coleman, Scott (Stacy) Collins, Wendi (William) Moran, Amie Collins, Sandy (Rick) Rooney, Christine (Cecil) Gilroy, Marilyn (Philip Terry) Alvey, James (Christina) Herbert, Brian (Alexis), Christian and Michael Cognazzo, Cheryl (David) Yancey, Charles (Cherie) Harman and Alecia Almberg. She is also survived by 65 great grandchildren and 44 great great grandchildren and James C. Kelly and Robert Almberg.

Her sister-in-law Pauline Izett, nieces Roberta (George) Yatsko, Marla Essa, Paula Izett, nephew John Paul Izett and numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, also survives Ruth.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to SOMD Audubon Society at P.O. Box 181, Bryans Road, MD 20616 or a charity of your choice.

There will be a Funeral Service held on January 9, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at St. Frances Xavier Church (Newtowne) 21370 Newtowne Neck Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650, Rev. Ryan Pineda officiating. Cremation performed by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

There will be a picnic, Ruth’s request, on May 4, 2022. Details to follow later.

Condolences may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.