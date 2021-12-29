Leroy Augustus Young was born in Washington, D.C. to the proud parents of Joseph Stanley, Sr., and Helen Simms Young. He was the second of two children.

He attended school in the state of Maryland. He pursued higher education at New York City Community College. Leroy worked and retired from McGraw Hill Publisher Company in New York City.

Leroy was a long and faithful member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. He touched many lives and was always attentive to the wellness of his fellow church members. As well, he was a member of the Saint Vincent de Paul Society, the Men’s Ministry, and an active participant in the Church Flea Market. Leroy was also a member of the Joseph P. Kennedy Center in Harlem, New York.

He lived at Lenox Terrace and was a pioneer of the Tenant’s Association. There, Leroy was known to offer his generosity to his neighbors. In his heart, he always believed in helping others. Leroy was also known for his impeccable style.

In his final days, Leroy stated that his family, nieces, and nephews were like his own children. That no one was his favorite, but all was his heart, pride, and joy!

Leroy Augustus Young is preceded by his parents and his brother Joseph Stanley Young, Nephew Joseph Marlow Young, Nephew Charles Brigham (Buster) Young. He leaves behind to cherish his memory Sister-in-Law, Mary Evelyn Young of Maryland; his guardian in his final days Nephew, Philip Gregory Young of Washington, D.C.; Sister-in-Law Valerie Young of Maryland; and great niece Jemia Williams, husband Julian Williams of South Carolina; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.

